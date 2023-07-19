Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stake Decreased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,052 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 288.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 1.3 %

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $288.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.90. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $168.24 and a 1 year high of $289.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.42.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on RS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

