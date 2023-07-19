Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ROK opened at $347.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.14 and a 52 week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.