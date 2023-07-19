Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $881,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

NYSE:HD opened at $316.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

