SAM Advisors LLC Sells 3,270 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SAM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of SAM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $206.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

