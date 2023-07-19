Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys 595 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,131,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,282,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Southern by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,616,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,876,000 after buying an additional 823,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 56.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,064,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,664,000 after buying an additional 743,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,024.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,881,721. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $69.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average of $69.66. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

