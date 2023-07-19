Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $501,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

