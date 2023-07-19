Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $501,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.53 and its 200 day moving average is $86.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

