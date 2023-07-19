Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $713,000 Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,921 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.14.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $138.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.99. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $101,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,415,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,699 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,667. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

