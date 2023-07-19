Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 724 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.5 %

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC stock opened at $130.40 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $176.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.91.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

