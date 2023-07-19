Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VONE opened at $206.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.04 and its 200-day moving average is $188.63. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12 month low of $158.95 and a 12 month high of $207.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.