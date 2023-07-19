SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 111.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 828,904 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,571,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,404,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 343,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,284,000 after purchasing an additional 219,977 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,883,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wingstop news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,311.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,376.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wingstop Stock Down 0.6 %

WING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens increased their target price on Wingstop from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Wingstop from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.78.

NASDAQ WING opened at $192.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.23, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.57. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $223.77.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Free Report

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Featured Stories

