SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 369.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,902 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,921,000 after buying an additional 125,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SNX shares. TheStreet upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,405.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,405.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,377,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,736,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,357,379 shares of company stock valued at $222,593,317 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $99.08 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.