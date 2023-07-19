SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 83.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Zoetis by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $171.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $187.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.98 and a 200-day moving average of $168.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.