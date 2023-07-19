SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94,861 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP stock opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $93.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.18.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.44.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.