SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.98 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 113.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,011 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $82.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $82.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.77.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is -71.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $860,040.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,779,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,058,972.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $860,040.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,779,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,058,972.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,873,347.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,701,928 shares of company stock valued at $111,371,687 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.55.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

