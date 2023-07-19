SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.05 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 351.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,749 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

NYSE:PSX opened at $101.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.97 and a 200-day moving average of $99.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

