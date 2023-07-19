SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 273,889 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 577,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,287,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in CSX by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,064,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,873,000 after acquiring an additional 26,598 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $1,671,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 22,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.41. The company has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

