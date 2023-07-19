SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 8,151 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 32.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

