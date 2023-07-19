SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 281.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,739 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of ALLETE worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in ALLETE by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America cut shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

ALLETE Price Performance

ALE opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.86.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.22%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

