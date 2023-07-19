SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 12,216 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,216 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Cintas by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 84.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.29.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $503.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $370.93 and a 52-week high of $506.20. The firm has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $481.93 and its 200 day moving average is $458.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

