Simmons Bank Cuts Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $88.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.87 and its 200 day moving average is $83.84. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $90.11.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

