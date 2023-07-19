Simmons Bank Cuts Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,166 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

BATS PAVE opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.62.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

