Simmons Bank Grows Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,477,000 after purchasing an additional 149,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

