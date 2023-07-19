Simmons Bank Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Simmons Bank cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,713 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $827,685,000 after buying an additional 1,608,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,756,220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $702,106,000 after buying an additional 87,093 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,492,497 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $426,713,000 after buying an additional 35,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.14.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $101,824.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $101,824.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total value of $126,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,403.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,699 shares of company stock worth $4,385,667 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $138.87 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $140.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.22 and its 200-day moving average is $122.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

