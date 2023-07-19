Simmons Bank Has $1.13 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Simmons Bank lifted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IP opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.62. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $45.17.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.18.

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

