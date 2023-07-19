Simmons Bank Has $579,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 733.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $294.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $213.73 and a one year high of $295.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.73.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

