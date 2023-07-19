Simmons Bank Has $744,000 Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in ABB were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,864,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,526,000 after buying an additional 196,230 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ABB by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,316,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,934,000 after buying an additional 295,580 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ABB by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,822,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,278,000 after buying an additional 61,975 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,360,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,912,000 after buying an additional 175,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 1.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,978,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,896,000 after buying an additional 32,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBNY opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.00.

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

