Simmons Bank Has $894,000 Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $3,346,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Down 1.2 %

EXC opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

