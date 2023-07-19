Simmons Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after acquiring an additional 798,125 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,179,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,791,000 after purchasing an additional 516,074 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,937,000 after buying an additional 398,033 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 998,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,865,000 after acquiring an additional 397,089 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $767,923.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 601,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,268,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,832 shares of company stock worth $1,706,555 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of J opened at $122.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $138.05.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

