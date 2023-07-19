Simmons Bank Purchases Shares of 3,994 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,078 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,642,000 after purchasing an additional 521,934 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,658,000 after purchasing an additional 464,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,034,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,059,000 after purchasing an additional 458,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $169.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.63 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on KEYS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

