Simmons Bank Sells 1,534 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $171.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

