Simmons Bank Sells 2,050 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,993 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Comcast by 71,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 0.8 %

Comcast stock opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $176.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

