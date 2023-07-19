Simmons Bank Sells 525 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $108.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.52.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

