Simmons Bank Sells 54 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $903.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The company has a market capitalization of $372.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $803.64 and its 200-day moving average is $676.80.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.05.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

