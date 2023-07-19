Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after buying an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,627,000 after buying an additional 15,479 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,975,000 after buying an additional 114,488 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Snap-on by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,298,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. CL King assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.43.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $295.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $200.75 and a one year high of $297.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.53.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 1,988 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.64, for a total value of $510,200.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,967.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,282 shares of company stock worth $23,784,577 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.