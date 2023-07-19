SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 361 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,536.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Shares of PG stock opened at $149.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $351.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.17. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

