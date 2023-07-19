State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 700 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PPG Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,243,597,000 after acquiring an additional 931,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,991,000 after acquiring an additional 117,868 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $151.37 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.40 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.52. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.47.

About PPG Industries



PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

