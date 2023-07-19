State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.3 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $384.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $389.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.19 and a 200 day moving average of $327.59.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.00.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,574 shares in the company, valued at $48,863,819.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

