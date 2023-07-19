State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $29,367,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total value of $545,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,865,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $1,587,855 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.38.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $228.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.84. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $193.35 and a one year high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

