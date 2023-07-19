State of Michigan Retirement System Has $6.90 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $761,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,697,525.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $80.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.42. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

