State of Michigan Retirement System Has $9.33 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,962 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in HP were worth $9,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 114,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $175,923,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $151,025,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $198,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $35.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average is $29.59.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,097,594 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

