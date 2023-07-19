State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $237.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.24 and a 200 day moving average of $226.10. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALB. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,886. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.