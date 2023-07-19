State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Illumina by 7.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 57,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Illumina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,747 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Illumina by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 341 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Illumina by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,233 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILMN stock opened at $180.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.19. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.03 and a fifty-two week high of $248.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.68.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

