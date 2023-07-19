State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 400 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $42,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $167.27 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $138.94 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.36 and a 200 day moving average of $166.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.60.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

