State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 92.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $148.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $175.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.93.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

