Strs Ohio Has $260.33 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,373,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62,452 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.3% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $260,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.66.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $100.87 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $407.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.14 and a 200-day moving average of $109.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

