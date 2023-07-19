Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 222,931 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,455,089 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 222,931 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $49,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618,731 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,095,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,451,000 after acquiring an additional 370,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,304,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,527,000 after acquiring an additional 708,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

