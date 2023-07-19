Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 85,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 261.5% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after buying an additional 37,859 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.8% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 13.9% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $183.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a market cap of $166.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

