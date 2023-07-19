The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 437,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $129,224,000 after buying an additional 9,353 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.2% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.5% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 38.1% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $316.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

