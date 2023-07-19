The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,353 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.7% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $129,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Home Depot by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after buying an additional 2,247,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $563,524,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD opened at $316.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

